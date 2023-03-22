Nano Achieves Market Capitalization of $118.33 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Nano has a total market cap of $118.33 million and approximately $890,135.01 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00003145 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,233.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00285741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00072026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00540259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.45 or 0.00469123 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

