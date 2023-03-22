Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.57

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 169400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Nanalysis Scientific Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.