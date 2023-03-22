MX TOKEN Price Tops $1.99 on Exchanges (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One MX TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00007080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $199.29 million and $3.74 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars.

