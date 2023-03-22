M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $117.91

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $117.91 and last traded at $117.93, with a volume of 2138798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.18.

The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

