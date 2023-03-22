MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 407 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 196 shares.The stock last traded at $73.35 and had previously closed at $73.31.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $518.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) by 234.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.21% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

