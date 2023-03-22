Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,806,000 after purchasing an additional 539,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cfra raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 3.6 %

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

