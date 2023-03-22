Moonriver (MOVR) Hits Market Capitalization of $55.65 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $55.65 million and $2.97 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.36 or 0.00030404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.31 or 0.00360224 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,145.58 or 0.26182363 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,720,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,657,009 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot."

