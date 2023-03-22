MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ MLTX opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.
