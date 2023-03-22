Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Shares Up 1.1%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.06 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.62). 64,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 208,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.50 ($1.60).

Mobius Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £142.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.77.

Mobius Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. Mobius Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

