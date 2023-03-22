Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Down 10.8%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) shares fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 60,153 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 46,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Missfresh Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Missfresh

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh during the first quarter valued at $200,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Missfresh by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 59,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 47,482 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Missfresh by 978.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124,245 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at $510,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited engages in the integrated online and offline on-demand DMW retail business in China. The company operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, seafood, and dairy products, as well as fast-moving consumer goods, including packaged food, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products through online ecommerce platform and distributed micro-warehouse networks.

