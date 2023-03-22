Mirror Protocol (MIR) Hits Market Cap of $7.42 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and $1.51 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.52 or 0.00354278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,305.80 or 0.25750189 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010057 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform for creating and trading synthetic assets that track the price of real-world assets. It was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs. Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets on its platform, allowing users to gain exposure to real-world assets without actually owning them. The platform also allows users to participate in governance and liquidity provision by staking MIR tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.