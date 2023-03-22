MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 469,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,697,479 shares.The stock last traded at $17.36 and had previously closed at $17.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNSO shares. TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MINISO Group by 627.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,025,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 884,863 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in MINISO Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 221.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,000,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 689,557 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,049,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

