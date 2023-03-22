MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 469,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,697,479 shares.The stock last traded at $17.36 and had previously closed at $17.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNSO shares. TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
MINISO Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.33.
Institutional Trading of MINISO Group
MINISO Group Company Profile
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
