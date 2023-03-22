Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 22nd (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Mineralys Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mineralys Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $192,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Mineralys Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLYS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.
Shares of NASDAQ MLYS opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $21.98.
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.
