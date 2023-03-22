Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 22nd (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Mineralys Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mineralys Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $192,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Mineralys Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLYS. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLYS opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

About Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Adam Scott Levy purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy acquired 6,250 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca acquired 312,500 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,218,106 shares in the company, valued at $51,489,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,568,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,100,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

