Mina Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Mina has a market cap of $729.19 million and approximately $55.19 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mina has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,014,569,453 coins and its circulating supply is 871,357,282 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,014,279,292.8400393 with 870,872,531.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.80642015 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $53,118,404.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

