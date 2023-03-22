MiL.k (MLK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $72.78 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000948 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MiL.k has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. MiL.k has a market cap of $72.78 million and $2.51 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00359923 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,372.39 or 0.26160439 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010217 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,646,957 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k is a platform that uses a two-type token system: Brand Tokens and Mil.k Coin. Brand Tokens are tokenized versions of mileage points issued by service companies, and Mil.k Coin is used to trade Brand Tokens on the MiL.k platform. Mil.k Coin is the platform’s currency and is used to integrate Brand Tokens. Users can earn Mil.k Coin by selling their Brand Tokens, purchasing them on an external crypto exchange, or transferring them to other users. The MiL.k Blockchain uses Luniverse’s BaaS platform and has a main chain and side chains. Transactions on the platform are done on the Hyperledger-based side chains for better performance, and connecting to external crypto exchanges is done through Luniverse’s main chain for confidentiality and stability. The MiL.k platform is built on Hyperledger Fabric, a permissioned blockchain framework contributed by IBM and hosted by Linux Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

