Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Increases Dividend to $1.40 Per Share

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $379,401. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

