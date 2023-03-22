MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading 5.6% Higher

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.42 and last traded at $46.77. 393,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 292,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.31.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 262,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 437.59% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.