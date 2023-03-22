Metis (MTS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $33.34 Billion

Metis (MTS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $319,483.43 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metis has traded down 52.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metis token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Metis Profile

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

