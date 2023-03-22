MetaMUI Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $70.34 million and $86,577.03 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

