Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Tops $24.17 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Metahero has a market capitalization of $24.17 million and approximately $715,754.98 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

