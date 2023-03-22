McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $347.36. 120,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,871. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.16. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.49 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

