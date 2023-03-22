MaxCyte, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MaxCyte in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair analyst M. Larew anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MaxCyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxCyte’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT opened at $4.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.47 million, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.58. MaxCyte has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $7.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $54,444.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,300.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 9,153 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $46,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $54,444.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,300.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $152,430. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXCT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MaxCyte by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

