MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.45

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.44 ($0.02), with a volume of 375704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of £3.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.60.

About MAST Energy Developments

(Get Rating)

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It focuses on production of power through natural gas. The company operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; and Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands.

Read More

