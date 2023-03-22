MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 62,745 shares.The stock last traded at $1.77 and had previously closed at $1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MarketWise

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 74.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 473.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,088 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 61,740 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.