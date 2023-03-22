MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 62,745 shares.The stock last traded at $1.77 and had previously closed at $1.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
MarketWise Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
