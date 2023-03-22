Maple Gold Mines (MGMLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Maple Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MGMLF opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. Maple Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a gold exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral resources properties. Its projects include Douay Gold, NI-43-101 Resource and Preliminary Metallurgy. The company was founded on June 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

