Manifold Finance (FOLD) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $736,390.60 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for about $21.45 or 0.00076192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

