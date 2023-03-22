MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MEGI stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEGI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the first quarter valued at about $12,184,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,172,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 622.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 165.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

