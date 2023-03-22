MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Hits $1.89 on Top Exchanges

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00006737 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. MAGIC has a total market cap of $400.84 million and $502.36 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,276,305 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

MAGIC Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

