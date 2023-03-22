Magic Internet Money Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $103.90 million and $824,998.32 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00359006 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,399.09 or 0.26092976 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010191 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

