Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.27. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 33,369 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $534.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 216.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 11.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 54,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 447.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 318,890 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

