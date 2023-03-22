LVZ Inc. Sells 5,862 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

LVZ Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $993,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 76,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.78. The stock had a trading volume of 258,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,345. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $107.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.76.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

