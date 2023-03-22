LVZ Inc. Sells 317,526 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

LVZ Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,526 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.32. 84,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average is $97.41. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

