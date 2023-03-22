LVZ Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 10.3% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $66,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.40. The stock had a trading volume of 262,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,217. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

