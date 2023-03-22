LVZ Inc. Buys Shares of 2,673 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after purchasing an additional 796,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,691,000 after purchasing an additional 357,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.63. The company had a trading volume of 235,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,673. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $126.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

