LVZ Inc. Buys New Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 81.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth $59,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. 19,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,643. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.19. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

