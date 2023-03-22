Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Down 4.6%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 752,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 16,750,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lufax

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 6,974.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after buying an additional 1,634,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 529,594 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 40,839 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 336,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.