Loop Capital Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $220.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

META has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.19.

NASDAQ META opened at $202.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $524.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.58. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $12,245,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

