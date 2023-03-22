LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 446,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises 5.4% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $23,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 300.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 417.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 148.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 78.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $14,636,304.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,488,681 shares in the company, valued at $141,680,609.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.33. 212,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LKQ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.