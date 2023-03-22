LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 5.8%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 20,848 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 20,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
LiveWire Group Trading Up 5.8 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61.
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
