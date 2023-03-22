Litecoin Price Hits $81.16 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.89 billion and $491.01 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $81.16 or 0.00283180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011736 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000699 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008791 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,538,464 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

