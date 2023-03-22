Litecoin (LTC) Market Cap Reaches $5.92 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and $554.59 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $81.66 or 0.00290863 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012525 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016075 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,495,277 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

