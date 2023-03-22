Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lipocine in a report issued on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lipocine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Lipocine’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lipocine in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Lipocine Stock Performance

LPCN opened at $0.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine in the third quarter valued at $42,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

