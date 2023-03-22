Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Acquires $50,006.75 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) Director Scott S. Slater bought 3,155 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,006.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $288.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.62. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.96 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 627,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

