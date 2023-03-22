LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 353,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 562,237 shares.The stock last traded at $6.75 and had previously closed at $6.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.85.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 122,295 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $748,445.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,654,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,605,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,682. 16.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,156,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 325,265 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.