Lido DAO Tops One Day Volume of $155.80 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00008633 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $155.80 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,800,401 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

