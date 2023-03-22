Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 37,823 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,823 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,422,000 after buying an additional 104,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,029 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 668,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $50.66.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.