Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,444 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.73. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.