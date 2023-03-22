Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $154.41 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.