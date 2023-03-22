Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,735 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 102,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 170,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 56,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. 5,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $26.47.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

