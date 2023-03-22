Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $39.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $39,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.94. 1,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,232. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $162.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.54.

